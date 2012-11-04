Toyota returns; wants time to show it's changed

* Toyota less likely than rivals to cut FY f'casts on China
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Nov 5 For most companies, trebling
quarterly profit to almost $3 billion and outselling all global
rivals would be welcome news. But for Toyota Motor Corp
, Japan's biggest car maker, it's still too early to say
it has emerged from years of crisis.
Toyota is likely to say later on Monday that it earned a net
profit of 228.8 billion yen ($2.9 billion) in July-September,
close to three times its year-ago profit when it was still
reeling from the Japan earthquake and tsunami and Thai floods
that ruptured its supply chain.
This year has seen improved sales in the United States,
Toyota's biggest market, and in Southeast Asia. Over the first
nine months of the year, Toyota and its group companies sold 7.4
million vehicles, more than any other car maker.
Toyota is less likely to cut its full-year forecasts than
Nissan Motor Co, which reports quarterly results on
Tuesday, or Honda Motor Co, which slashed its forecasts
last week - even though sales in China virtually
halved in September and October amid often violent protests
against Japanese goods in a row over islets in the East China
Sea.
Due to accounting methods, the full impact of that may not
be felt until the current and fourth quarters of Toyota's
business year. Toyota has around a 7 percent market share in
China, the world's biggest autos market, but is less exposed
than rivals to that market. China accounted for about 12 percent
of its global sales last year, some way below Nissan's 27
percent and Honda's 20 percent.
Some experts expect Toyota, which provides more conservative
forecasts than others, to offset much of the China hit through
solid performances elsewhere - in the United States, Asia and in
the Middle East.
After a series of crises - from the global financial
meltdown and damaging recalls to natural disasters and the China
row - Toyota is again making money, but profitability in its
core car business is much lower than its financial services
unit, which brings in just 5 percent of revenue, but a quarter
of operating profit.
Investors and executives want to see real signs that Toyota
is fixing its core problem. As the company's president Akio
Toyoda puts it: having to make "ever-better cars".
Toyota, which blazed a trail for mass producing quality
cars, but then tripped up by expanding too fast into the U.S.
muscular SUV and truck market at a time when the yen, too, was
rising, has been on a relentless cost-paring binge.
"From the Lehman shock to U.S. congressional hearings (over
major 2009 recalls) and the earthquake and Thai floods, we faced
many challenges and that has made us stronger," Vice President
Mitsuhisa Kato said in August. "We are changing a lot from what
we were. We want to prove how we have changed through our
products, and we want to ask everyone to wait a little bit
more."
MORE AGGRESSIVE
One sign of change is Toyota's more controversial designs
tested on recent models. For example: the "spindle grille" on
some luxury Lexus models - a prominent grille pinched in the
middle - gives the car a bolder, more aggressive look.
"We are starting to think about how we can produce cars that
stand out, rather than cars that are accepted by everyone but
have no unique identity," said Toyota designer Ryo Ikeda.
Another is the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), a new
framework to build better cars and cut costs by developing
multiple models simultaneously to use more common parts. Shared
parts mean suppliers can produce a larger number of fewer parts,
cutting the unit price. The framework focuses on three
platforms, each carrying 8-10 models, Toyota employees said.
The first car to be fully developed by the TNGA will be the
revamped Prius for late-2014 release, followed by the subcompact
Vitz and the next generation Camry - the perennial U.S.
best-seller - around 2016, analysts said.
As the global market evolves, Toyota is looking to
strengthen its foothold in emerging markets, and plans to double
its China sales to 1.8 million cars by 2015. It has positioned
Southeast Asia as a "second mother-base" after Japan.
Shares in Toyota - worth almost as much as Honda, Nissan and
Hyundai Motor combined - are up by a fifth this
year, easily outpacing Honda's 2 percent gain and Nissan's near
3 percent fall.
ALREADY PEAKED?
But the U.S. market remains key to Toyota's recovery.
Toyota and Lexus' U.S. market share jumped to 13.9 percent
through October from 12.3 percent a year ago, and the brand is
able to sell its mid-sized sedans with relatively low
discounting. But experts question whether it can ever regain its
2009 peak share of 16.4 percent, given the increased
competition.
"It's tough for Toyota to dominate the market again with its
current product line-up. It needs to improve overall product
attractiveness, including design and ride quality," said
Masatoshi Nishimoto, autos analyst at IHS Automotive in Tokyo.
In the past five years, South Korea's Hyundai and affiliate
Kia Motors have almost doubled their U.S. market
share to 8.9 percent, and the Detroit Three - General Motors
, Ford and Chrysler - have increased their combined
share to 47 percent from just above 44 percent after the global
financial crisis.
"All around the world, automakers were affected by multiple
factors in the last four years. They are now all finally
standing at the starting line ... The next few years are crucial
to see if Toyota can bring its growth back on track again," said
Nishimoto.