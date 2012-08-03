版本:
Toyota sees group producing 10.05 mln vehicles in 2012

TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp on Friday forecast its group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, would produce 10.05 million vehicles in calendar year 2012, compared with the 7.86 million it made in 2011.

It also said it now assumes a euro rate of 101 yen for the financial year to end-March 2013, changing its assumption from 105 yen. It kept its dollar rate assumption at 80 yen.

