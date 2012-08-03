Toyota sees group producing 10.05 mln vehicles in 2012

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp on Friday forecast its group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, would produce 10.05 million vehicles in calendar year 2012, compared with the 7.86 million it made in 2011.
It also said it now assumes a euro rate of 101 yen for the financial year to end-March 2013, changing its assumption from 105 yen. It kept its dollar rate assumption at 80 yen.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.