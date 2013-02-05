版本:
Toyota aims to boost U.S. sales by 6 pct in 2013

TOKYO Feb 5 Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell 2.2 million vehicles in the United States in 2013, compared with 2.08 million last year, it said on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker raised its annual net profit forecast by more than 10 percent to 860 billion yen ($9.3 billion) on strong sales of the Camry sedan and other vehicles in its biggest market the United States, as well as the yen's drop.
