Toyota exec: U.S. auto market continues on mild recovery track

TOKYO Feb 4 The U.S. auto market will continue to mildly recover, likely totalling 16 million vehicles this year, a Toyota Motor Corp executive said on Tuesday.

"In the United States, we basically think the market will continue on a recovery track," Managing Officer Takuo Sasaki told a news conference to brief on Toyota's third-quarter earnings.

Sales of new light vehicles in the world's biggest market totalled 15.58 million in 2013.
