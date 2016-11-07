Toyota, in about-face, may mass-produce long-range electric cars -Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 7 Toyota Motor Corp is
looking at mass-producing long-range electric vehicles (EVs)
that would hit the market around 2020, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Monday, in what would be a dramatic reversal in
strategy for the world's top-selling automaker.
Even as rivals such as Nissan Motor Co and
Volkswagen AG have touted pure electric cars as the
most viable zero-emission vehicles for the future, Toyota has
said it would reserve EVs for short-distance commuting given the
high price of rechargeable batteries and lengthy charging times.
By adding longer-range EVs to its product range, Toyota
would be changing its tune from promoting plug-in
petrol-electric hybrid cars and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles
(FCVs) as the most promising alternative to conventional cars.
The Nikkei business daily, without citing sources, said
Toyota would set up a team in early 2017 dedicated to developing
electric cars that can travel more than 300 km (186 miles) on a
single charge.
Plans under consideration include using an existing vehicle
platform such as that of the Prius hybrid car or Corolla for the
EV, the Nikkei said.
The paper added that Toyota aims to begin selling its first
long-range EV in 2020 in Japan, which will host the summer
Olympics that year, as well as other markets such as California
where automakers are required to sell a certain portion of
zero-emission cars.
Toyota said it would issue a response to the report later on
Monday.
Battery-run cars like the Nissan Leaf have short driving
ranges and require long charging times, reducing their
attractiveness for customers planning to drive longer distances
frequently.
Toyota has promoted FCVs as the most sensible
next-generation option since they have a similar driving range
and refuelling time to conventional cars, but the lack of
hydrogen fuelling stations poses a major hurdle for mass
consumption.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)