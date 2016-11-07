UPDATE 1-Toyota, in about-face, may mass-produce long-range electric cars-Nikkei

* Toyota mulling EV with more than 300 km range - Nikkei
By Naomi Tajitsu and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Nov 7 Toyota Motor Corp is
looking at mass-producing long-range electric vehicles (EVs)
that would hit the market around 2020, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Monday, in what would be a dramatic reversal of
strategy for the world's top-selling automaker.
Even as rivals such as Nissan Motor Co, Volkswagen
AG and Tesla Motors have touted pure
electric cars as the most viable zero-emission vehicles for the
future, Toyota has said it would reserve EVs for short-distance
commuting given the high price of rechargeable batteries and
lengthy charging times.
By adding longer-range EVs to its product range, Toyota
would be changing its tune from promoting plug-in
petrol-electric hybrid cars and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles
(FCVs) as the most promising alternative to conventional cars.
The Nikkei business daily, without citing sources, said
Toyota would set up a team in early 2017 dedicated to developing
electric cars that can travel more than 300 km (186 miles) on a
single charge.
The paper added that Toyota aims to begin selling its first
long-range EV in 2020 in Japan as well as other markets such as
California, and China - the world's biggest car market - which
is promoting a switch to battery EVs.
Toyota neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying it
does not comment on product development plans. In an emailed
response, it said it continued to develop various fuel-efficient
technologies, including EVs, with the best application for each
in mind.
Toyota has pledged to make all of its vehicles essentially
emissions-free by 2050.
Industry experts said emissions regulations in California,
widely considered a benchmark in global vehicle emissions
standards, and China's push to increase electric car usage could
be behind a possible change of heart at Toyota.
"Toyota has been a major hold-out on EVs, but it appears
that it now realises that without them it may be difficult to
satisfy tightening regulations," said Takeshi Miyao, managing
director of consultancy Carnorama.
"Not (including EVs as an option) would run the risk that it
could face sales restrictions in some areas."
From 2018, California and a growing number of U.S. states
will require automakers to produce a much larger number of
zero-emissions vehicles as a proportion of total sales.
Toyota has promoted FCVs such as its Mirai sedan as the most
sensible next-generation option to hybrids, a category it
dominates with the Prius, since they have a similar driving
range and refuelling time to conventional cars. But the lack of
hydrogen fuelling stations poses a major hurdle for mass
consumption.
Toyota will launch a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius in
the coming months. Engineers have told Reuters that in
developing a safe and powerful lithium-ion battery for the
model, Toyota would be able to produce batteries for EVs in
future.
