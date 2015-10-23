Toyota mulling launching a fuel cell-powered Lexus by 2020 - Nikkei

Oct 22 Toyota Motor Corp is considering
adding a fuel cell- powered car to its luxury brand Lexus by
around 2020, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.
The company, which has already launched the fuel
cell-powered Toyota Mirai, will likely incorporate the
technology into the Lexus LS, the brand's flagship sedan, Nikkei
said.
Toyota will factor market trends and cost-cutting efforts
into the price of the fuel cell version of the Lexus LS, Nikkei
said.
Toyota was not immediately available for comment.
The company is betting heavily on fuel cell vehicles, which
run on electricity generated by mixing hydrogen fuel and oxygen
in the air without the carbon emissions produced by
gasoline-engine vehicles.
Toyota last week said it aimed to sell 30,000 fuel cell
vehicles a year by the end of the decade under a plan to cut
carbon emissions nearly to zero by 2050.
The carmaker has so far sold 350 Mirai fuel cell cars and
plans to boost production to about 2,000 next year and 3,000 in
2017.
Hyundai Motor Co is also producing fuel-cell
vehicles for the consumer market and Honda Motor Corp
is widely expected to unveil its own offering later this month.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)