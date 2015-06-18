American executive at Toyota arrested in Japan on suspected drug law violation -media

TOKYO, June 18 Toyota Motor Corp Managing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Julie Hamp was arrested for a suspected violation of Japanese drug law, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing Tokyo police.

A Toyota spokeswoman said the company was aware of the report and was checking on the facts of the matter.

Kyodo News Agency said Hamp, an American, was arrested on suspicion of violating the law by bringing pills containing illegal substances into Japan.

Public broadcaster NHK said Hamp had received Oxycodone pain medication in the mail.

Hamp, a former General Motors Co executive, was the first woman to join the executive ranks at Toyota when she was appointed to her position in April.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police was unable to immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)