UPDATE 1-Toyota offices raided by police over arrest of executive - source

TOKYO, June 23 Toyota Motor Corp's
Tokyo offices were raided by police over the arrest of a manager
for alleged drug offences last week, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
A Toyota spokesman declined to comment, saying only that the
company was cooperating with police.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologised on Friday after its
new communications chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first
senior female executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally
bringing pain killers into Japan just two months after her
appointment.
Toyoda also expressed support for Hamp, saying the company
was confident the investigation would show she had not intended
to break any laws.
Hamp told police she brought the drugs into Japan to treat
pain in her knees, Kyodo News reported earlier on Tuesday.
