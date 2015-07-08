UPDATE 1-Ex-Toyota exec Hamp freed after arrest on suspected drug offence

* Hamp, an American, was highest-ranking woman at Toyota
* Tokyo prosecutor's office says will not indict Hamp
* Senior Managing Officer Hayakawa to replace Hamp as CCO -
Toyota
(Writes through with background on Hamp, arrest)
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, July 8 Former Toyota Motor Corp
executive Julie Hamp was freed from police custody on Wednesday
after Tokyo prosecutors said they would not indict her for
suspected illegal importing of the painkiller Oxycodone into
Japan.
Hamp, a U.S. citizen who became Toyota's chief
communications officer and first female managing officer in
April, had been held since her June 18 arrest. She resigned from
the world's largest automaker last week.
An official at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office
told reporters that prosecutors had taken into account the
"social penalty" she had already incurred with her resignation
from Toyota.
Local media had said on Tuesday that Hamp was unlikely to be
charged because prosecutors judged there was little criminal
intent in the case, which arose when her father mailed her the
pills to alleviate knee pain. The highly addictive Oxycodone
pills, found in a small parcel labelled "necklaces", had been
placed in packets or buried at the bottom of the box, media
reported.
Wednesday was the last day that Hamp could be held without
formal charges.
Anticipating her release, dozens of journalists waited for
hours outside the police station in Tokyo where she had been
held but were only able to catch a glimpse of her as she was
whisked into a Toyota Alphard minivan. Hamp, 55, held a black
briefcase to her face as she emerged from the building.
A former General Motors Co and PepsiCo Inc
executive, Hamp was promoted to her executive post in Toyota in
April as part of a drive to diversify Toyota's male-dominated,
mostly Japanese line-up of senior management. She joined
Toyota's North American unit in 2012 and had just relocated to
Tokyo in June.
Toyota in a statement apologised for the incident, repeating
that it remained committed to "putting the right people in the
right places" regardless of nationality or gender. It added that
Senior Managing Officer Shigeru Hayakawa had been appointed to
replace Hamp as chief communications officer effective July 6.
Oxycodone is a prescription drug in both the United States
and Japan. Bringing it into Japan requires prior approval from
the government and it must be carried by the individual.
