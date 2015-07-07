Arrested ex-Toyota exec Hamp to be released from custody - Kyodo

TOKYO, July 7 Tokyo prosecutors plan to release
former Toyota Motor Corp executive Julie Hamp from
custody after she was arrested last month on suspicion of
illegally importing the painkiller oxycodone into Japan, Kyodo
News reported on Tuesday.
Kyodo said Hamp, who resigned last week just three months
after her appointment as Toyota's first female managing officer,
is set to be released without indictment on Wednesday, the
latest she can be held without a formal charge.
A spokeswoman for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors
Office declined to comment on the report.
"We have not announced anything (on Hamp)," she said.
