UPDATE 1-Arrested ex-Toyota exec Hamp to be released from custody - Kyodo

TOKYO, July 7 Tokyo prosecutors plan to release
former Toyota Motor Corp executive Julie Hamp from
custody after she was arrested last month on suspicion of
illegally importing the painkiller Oxycodone into Japan, Kyodo
News reported on Tuesday.
Japan's daily Yomiuri newspaper reported Hamp was unlikely
to be charged because prosecutors judged there was little
criminal intent in the case, in which a family member had mailed
Oxycodone pills to her to alleviate knee pain.
Kyodo said Hamp, who resigned from her post as chief
communications officer last week three months after her
appointment as Toyota's first female managing officer, is set to
be released without indictment on Wednesday, the latest she can
be held without a formal charge.
A spokeswoman for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors
Office declined to comment on the report.
Citing an unidentified source, the Yomiuri said Hamp had
stated that she knew the drug was regulated in Japan, but that
she did not consider it an illegal drug.
Japanese media reports, citing police investigators, had
said that 57 addictive Oxycodone pills were found in a small
parcel labelled "necklaces" that was sent from the United States
and addressed to Hamp in Japan. The pills were in packets or
buried at the bottom of the parcel, which also contained toy
pendants and necklaces, they had said.
