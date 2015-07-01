UPDATE 2-Toyota's top female executive steps down after arrest in Japan

* Hamp steps down, Toyota says accepts resignation
* Toyota has yet to choose Hamp's replacement as chief
communications officer
* Hamp arrested on suspicion of illegally importing
painkiller
(Adds Hamp's arrest status, Toyota comments on Hamp's
replacement)
TOKYO, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday that Julie Hamp, its first female managing officer,
had resigned following her arrest last month on suspicion of
illegally importing the painkiller oxycodone into Japan.
Hamp, a U.S. citizen, leaves Toyota about a month after she
relocated to Tokyo to become the Japanese automaker's chief
communications officer. Her appointment was part of a drive by
the company to diversify a male-dominated, mostly Japanese
executive line-up.
In a statement, Toyota said it had accepted Hamp's
resignation after "considering the concerns and inconvenience
that recent events have caused our stakeholders".
Senior Managing Officer Shigeru Hayakawa will take over
Hamp's duties until a replacement is appointed, it said. Toyota
declined to give further details, citing the ongoing
investigation. "We remain firmly committed to putting the right
people in the right places," it added.
Hamp was arrested on June 18 after customs officials found
tablets of oxycodone in a parcel shipped to her from the United
States. Hamp said she did not think she had imported an illegal
substance, according to the police.
Hamp, who remains in police custody, has yet to be charged
and under Japanese law, can remain under detention for up to 20
days after her arrest. That timeframe ends on July 8.
Oxycodone is a prescription drug in both the United States
and Japan. Bringing it into Japan requires prior approval from
the government and it must be carried by the individual.
Following Hamp's arrest, Toyota said it believed that she
had no intent of breaking the law.
Hamp joined Toyota's North American unit in 2012 and moved
to Tokyo in June.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Chris Gallagher; Additional
reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Miral Fahmy)