Toyota: to close 11 Japan plants early ahead of typhoon

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
TOKYO, Sept 21 Toyota Motor Corp said it would close 11 factories in central Japan early on Wednesday, eliminating their evening shifts as a typhoon bears down on the Japanese coastline.
Toyota will make up for lost output by increasing production on subsequent shifts, a company spokeswoman said. She declined to say how much production would beaffected as a result of the early closures.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.