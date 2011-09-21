版本:
Toyota: to close 11 Japan plants early ahead of typhoon

TOKYO, Sept 21 Toyota Motor Corp said it would close 11 factories in central Japan early on Wednesday, eliminating their evening shifts as a typhoon bears down on the Japanese coastline.

Toyota will make up for lost output by increasing production on subsequent shifts, a company spokeswoman said. She declined to say how much production would beaffected as a result of the early closures.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)

