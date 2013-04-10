Toyota denies report that Ford Focus topped 2012 sales

BANGALORE/TOKYO, April 10 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Wednesday its Corolla was the world's top
selling car of 2012, contradicting rival Ford which
claimed top spot for its Focus model.
Ford said on Tuesday it sold 1.02 million Focus compact cars
last year, citing data from automotive consulting firm Polk.
It did not detail Corolla sales in a press release on its
website, but various media reports have cited the U.S. carmaker
as saying Toyota sold 872,774 Corollas last year.
Toyota's Tokyo-based spokesman Ryo Sakai said the Japanese
carmaker sold 1.16 million Corollas in 2012 and that "Toyota
still sees the Corolla as the world's most popular car".
"The sales figure includes Corolla Sedan, which is over 90
percent of the total volume, and the Corolla Altis, Corolla
Axio, Corolla Wagon, Corolla Fielder and Corolla Rumion," he
said.
It does not include Corolla derivatives like the Auris,
Auris Hybrid, Verso, E'z, Matrix, Scion xB and Rukus, which do
not share the 'Corolla' name.
Polk could not immediately be reached for comment.