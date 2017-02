TOKYO Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it now assumes a dollar rate of 80 yen for the business year to March 2012, instead of a more favourable 82 yen. It now expects the euro to average 116 yen, rather than 115 yen.

On Tuesday, the dollar was trading around 77.35 yen while the euro was around 110.25 yen.

Toyota also raised its forecast for global sales to 7.60 million vehicles from the 7.240 million forecast on June 10.

It said it expects to produce 7.72 million vehicles this financial year, up from its previous forecast of 7.39 million. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)