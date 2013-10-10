Toyota says slashes fuel cell costs by nearly $1 mln for new hydrogen car

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 11 Toyota Motor Corp said it
has slashed the cost of the fuel cell system in its next
hydrogen-powered car by almost $1 million, putting it on course
to launch a mid-sized sedan in 2015 with a price ticket below
$100,000.
The world's best-selling auto manufacturer and maker of the
Prius gas-electric hybrid car says the fuel cell system will
cost about 5 million yen ($51,000) compared with prototype costs
of over $1 million.
The company is betting on fuel cell cars, which convert
hydrogen to electricity, emit only water vapour and have a
similar range to conventional petrol-driven cars, as the
next-generation alternative fuel vehicle.
"We aim to sell tens of thousands of fuel cell vehicles a
year by sometime in the 2020s," Managing Officer Satoshi Ogiso
told reporters earlier this week in Tokyo where Toyota showed
off its advanced technologies.
Toyota engineer Hitoshi Nomasa said the company had cut its
use of platinum, which sells on world markets around $1,380 an
ounce (28 grams), from around 100 grams in the fuel cell
of its current hydrogen-powered SUV model to around 30 grams.
The figure would come down more with improvements in
platinum coating technology, Nomasa told Reuters.
Diesel catalytic converters currently use some 20 grams of
platinum, Nomasa said, adding: "If we can bring it down to
around there, then that would be about the same level of
platinum being used in cars that are widely used."
Toyota will also use less carbon-fiber in the high-pressure
hydrogen tanks and will use more cheaper, mass-produced
components to cut costs, the company has said.
Unlike electric cars, whose range is often limited to
100-200 km and which need hours to recharge, hydrogen vehicles
can refuel within minutes and travel distances similar to those
of autos with conventional combustion engines.
But for fuel cell vehicles to take off, hydrogen refuelling
infrastructure needs to be in place and the car price must drop.
Toyota currently leases around 100 fuel cell SUVs to
governments and local authorities in Japan and the United
States, though they are not available to the general public.
The new fuel cell sedan will be sold in certain areas in
Japan, the United States and Europe, Toyota said. It is set to
unveil a concept model of the sedan at the Tokyo Motor Show in
November.
Toyota is also working on a fuel cell vehicle system with
Germany's BMW AG and has said it wants to introduce a
new fuel cell vehicle around 2020 using the jointly developed
technology.