2014年 6月 25日

Toyota to sell fuel-cell vehicle by end-March 2015 in Japan

TOKYO, June 25 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to start selling its first fuel-cell vehicle for the mass market by the end of March 2015 in Japan for around 7 million yen ($68,600).

The Japanese automaker also said it is preparing to start selling a fuel-cell vehicle around the summer of 2015 in the United States and Europe. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
