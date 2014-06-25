Toyota to sell fuel-cell vehicle by end-March 2015 in Japan

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
TOKYO, June 25 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to start selling its first fuel-cell vehicle for the mass market by the end of March 2015 in Japan for around 7 million yen ($68,600).
The Japanese automaker also said it is preparing to start selling a fuel-cell vehicle around the summer of 2015 in the United States and Europe. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet.