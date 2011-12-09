Toyota forecasts lower profits, hit by Thai floods

TOKYO Dec 9 Toyota Motor Corp on
Friday forecast a 57 percent drop in operating profit this
business year to 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), down sharply
from its prior forecast of 450 billion yen, hit by a stronger
yen and widespread output disruptions from Thailand's floods.
The outlook from Japan's top automaker was well below a
consensus forecast of 419 billion yen in a survey of 23 analysts
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toyota projected a net profit of 180 billion yen for the
year to March 31, 2012, down 56 percent from 408.1 billion yen
last year and below its prior forecast of 390 billion yen.
Toyota withdrew its previous forecasts last month as
Thailand's deadly floods cut off the supply of parts to
factories in 10 countries. Between Oct. 10 and Nov. 25, Toyota
lost output of 215,000 vehicles worldwide.
Thailand's disaster and Japan's earthquake and tsunami in
March have hit Japanese automakers particularly hard. Unable to
meet demand, Toyota is set to lose its crown as the world's top
seller of automobiles to General Motors Co this year. It
will also almost certainly trail Volkswagen AG.
Toyota's shares have fallen 18 percent year to date, in line
with Tokyo's main Topix index. Honda has lost 24
percent.