Toyota to offer plant-based biofuel by 2020-Nikkei

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 4 Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialize a plant-based biofuel by 2020, produced with a new strain of yeast developed inhouse, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Over the next four to five years the automaker said it will work to develop low-cost techniques to produce the biofuel, the paper said.
Toyota may explore tie-ups with energy companies for mass production to help channelize the tens of billions of yen capital required, the Nikkei reported.
Sales of automobiles that use biofuels have taken off in Brazil and other markets and by reducing production costs, Toyota aims to lower the biofuel's price and bring it on par with gasoline, the business daily said.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.