UPDATE 1-Toyota Japan output to return to normal, Thai flood woes ease

TOKYO, Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp confirmed plans on Friday to restore production to near normal levels in Japan next week and said it would continue at those levels the following week as it recovers from Thai flooding that disrupted parts supplies.

The company also reiterated that it would keep North American production at normal levels in the week of Nov. 21 and extended that outlook to the week of Nov. 28, although output reductions will continue next week at factories in South Africa and Asia, excluding Thailand.

Partial production will resume in Thailand from next Monday as planned, the firm said.

Cleanup work has begun this week at industrial plants in central Thailand after devastating floods last month that inundated hundreds of parts suppliers and forced many automakers to halt or reduce output in Thailand and across their global manufacturing networks.

The disruptions, which have hit Honda Motor particularly hard, came as Japan's automakers were beginning to work extra hours and days to make up for production losses that followed the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan.

Thailand's worst floods in half a century left Honda's 240,000 cars-per-year Thai plant and about 35 of its tier-one suppliers under water. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Yoko Kubota; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Michael Watson)