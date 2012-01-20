UPDATE 1-Toyota to raise Japan sales outlook - Nikkei

Jan 20 Toyota Motor Corp is expected to raise its Japan sales outlook for the year by 100,000 vehicles, hoping to cash in on the revival of the eco-car subsidy, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Last month, the automaking giant had forecast to see record sales of 8.48 million vehicles, with 1.53 million sale at home.

Toyota is bent on selling more green cars this year since the Japanese government has revived the subsidies on purchase of eco-friendly vehicles, the daily reported.

The company's revised outlook, which boosts Toyota's global sales estimate by 22 percent, includes its Lexus luxury brand, Aqua hybrid and a plug-in hybrid that will debut on Jan. 30, Nikkei said.