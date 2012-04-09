Toyota aims to spice up cars with new development methods

* New framework would cut costs by sharing more parts
* Toyota to give more clout to chief engineers
* Toyota to slash members for design review
* New platform to have lower centre of gravity
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOYOTA CITY, Japan, April 9 Toyota Motor Corp
unveiled on Monday a new framework for vehicle
development aimed at making its cars more appealing, while
cutting costs by at least 30 percent through the use of more
shared parts.
Since taking the helm three years ago, Chief Executive Akio
Toyoda has sought to steer Toyota's focus back to making better
products, blaming unchecked sales growth in the run-up to the
financial crisis for its penchant for building popular but
unexciting cars.
"The feeling at the time was, 'If we build it, they will
come,'" Toyoda told reporters at the automaker's headquarters in
central Japan. "Instead of developing what customers would want
next, we were making cars that would rake in sales."
Under the new framework, dubbed Toyota New Global
Architecture, or TNGA, Toyota will develop multiple models
simultaneously to boost the number of common parts. That would
help lower costs and free up resources that could be shifted to
pursuing varying regional needs, Toyota said.
The company will also give greater authority to chief
engineers and slash the number of executives involved in the
design review process -- about 80 to 100 previously -- to
eliminate layers of decision-making.
"Toyota's problem was that it had too many filters," said
Tokuo Fukuichi, who took the chief designer post last year.
"When you have that many people weighing in, you end up
developing cars by eliminating the negatives, not by creating
something positive, by taking risks."
Toyota's initiative to spice up its cars comes as rivals
catch up in quality and fuel efficiency, leaving styling and
vehicle appeal as increasingly important factors to attract
customers. The arrival of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp, with their
aggressively styled and features-packed cars, has especially
forced more established brands to step up their game.
The temptation of sticking to a proven design has also ailed
Honda Motor Co, whose chief executive has made similar
structural changes in the last year to speed up decision-making
and encourage more risk-taking.
Toyota said it would initiate TNGA with three
front-wheel-drive vehicle platforms, which would cover about
half of the cars it produces.
Greater cooperation between the planning and design
divisions will allow more design freedom, and new platforms will
feature a lower centre of gravity that would improve styling and
vehicle handling, Toyota said. The NS4 plug-in hybrid concept,
showcased at the Detroit auto show in January, gives the first
hint of that design, Toyota said.