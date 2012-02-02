REFILE-UPDATE 1-Toyota aims to sell 1,000 "86" sportscars per mth in Japan

* To be priced from 1.99 mln yen ($26,100) in Japan

* Sales in Japan to start April 6

* To be sold in U.S. as FR-S under Scion brand

* Joint developer Fuji Heavy to sell the car as Subaru BRZ

CHIBA, Japan, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it aims to sell 1,000 of its "86" sports car model per month in Japan, hoping the vehicle will become a symbol of its rebirth as a maker of fun cars after years of being known for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Sales will begin on April 6 in Japan. Toyota will also offer the car in the United States under its youth-oriented Scion brand as the FR-S.

The lightweight 86 was jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru-maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, known for its expertise in horizontally opposed engines.

The much-awaited rear-wheel-drive car -- the brand's first sports car since 2007 -- will cost 1.99 million yen ($26,100) for the lowest grade, 6-speed manual version while the top-of-the-line model will be priced at 3.05 million yen.

Subaru will launch the car as the BRZ under its own brand on Friday, and build the car for both companies at its Gunma factory, north of Tokyo.

The 86 is a tribute to the popular AE86 version of Toyota's Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno, which enjoyed a large fan base in the 1980s as a "drift car" and for its affordability.