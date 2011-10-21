版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 17:24 BJT

Toyota to extend Thai production halt on floods

TOKYO Oct 21 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would suspend production in Thailand through Oct. 28 due to supply disruption from floods, and also reduce output in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines next week.

Japan's biggest automaker said it had lost production of 37,500 vehicles since output was halted on Oct. 10.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

