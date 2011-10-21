Toyota to extend Thai production halt on floods

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
TOKYO Oct 21 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would suspend production in Thailand through Oct. 28 due to supply disruption from floods, and also reduce output in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines next week.
Japan's biggest automaker said it had lost production of 37,500 vehicles since output was halted on Oct. 10.
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.