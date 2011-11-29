Toyota: Prius PHV to sell for $41,000 in Japan Jan 30

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its first plug-in hybrid car, the Prius PHV, would be priced from 3.20 million yen ($41,000) in Japan.
The price is higher than Toyota had previously flagged for the car, which it said two years ago it would likely sell for under 3 million yen.
Toyota said it aims to sell 35,000-40,000 of the cars in Japan annually. ($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.