Toyota lifts planned output capacity at Indonesia plant

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would lift annual production capacity at the Karawang No. 2 Plant it is building in Indonesia to 120,000 vehicles from the 70,000 previously touted.
The automaker said it would invest an additional 15 billion yen ($195.11 million) in the facility due to the increase.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.