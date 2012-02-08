版本:
Toyota lifts planned output capacity at Indonesia plant

TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would lift annual production capacity at the Karawang No. 2 Plant it is building in Indonesia to 120,000 vehicles from the 70,000 previously touted.

The automaker said it would invest an additional 15 billion yen ($195.11 million) in the facility due to the increase.

