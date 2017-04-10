版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:28 BJT

Toyota invests $1.33 bln in Kentucky plant

April 10 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it had invested $1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of the automaker's plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years.

The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to change trade rules to make them more favorable for American jobs, undermining some Japanese exporters' confidence in their manufacturing plans and likely sales in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐