Toyota invests $1.33 bln in Kentucky plant

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it had invested $1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of the automaker's plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years.
The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to change trade rules to make them more favorable for American jobs, undermining some Japanese exporters' confidence in their manufacturing plans and likely sales in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022