Toyota, plaintiffs' lawyers spar on trial plan

* Toyota says plaintiffs' plan denies due process
* Plaintiffs say discovery needs "cogent limits"
* Parties dispute order of bellwether trials
By Moira Herbst
NEW YORK Sept 7 Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is
battling with plaintiffs' lawyers over how many vehicle owners
the company can interview ahead of a potential trial over
sudden unintended acceleration claims.
Owners of the cars brought suit against Toyota, claiming
their cars lost value because they were recalled for safety
concerns. Lawyers for the complaining owners are seeking
class-action status for the complaints.
The lawyers say Toyota wants too much latitude in deposing
up to 250 so-called economic loss plaintiffs through 2013. The
plaintiffs want to limit the depositions to 50 Toyota owners
named in the lawsuit.
Toyota and attorneys for the owners presented arguments in
court filings on Tuesday ahead of a hearing on Sept. 12 before
U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California.
"The sheer scope of Toyota's proposed discoveryis nothing
short of stunning," plaintiffs' attorneys wrote. "Proceeding in
this blunderbuss fashion is not an efficient mechanism for
preparing for the class certifications proceedings
."
Toyota said in a filing that plaintiffs' proposed plan to
limit depositions is unfair. They cite a recent Supreme Court
decision in a sex discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart that
emphasizes the due process rights for corporate defendants in
class action lawsuits.
"Plaintiffs' proposal unfairly prevents Toyota from
creating a full record to oppose class certification and thus
infringes on Toyota's due process rights," company lawyers
wrote.
Claims alleging economic loss are among hundreds of others
against the Japanese automaker consolidated in litigation
before Judge Selna's court. Plaintiffs allege they were harmed
when Toyota failed to disclose or repair problems that made
their cars surge forward unexpectedly. Other claims before the
court include wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits.
The opposing sides differ on other issues, Tuesday's
filings show.
Plaintiffs want a hearing and ruling on class certification
-- that is, which plaintiffs can group together in a lawsuit or
lawsuits -- by the end of 2012.
They also want an economic loss bellwether trial to follow
the first bellwether, which will be a personal injury/wrongful
death case. A bellwether case is one considered to be
representative of others that can act as an indicator of how
cases will proceed.
Toyota, on the other hand, wants an initial hearing on
class certification in January 2013. The company also wants the
second bellwether case to be a product liability lawsuit.
The plaintiffs' filing said Toyota's proposal "puts the
economic loss class actions not just on the 'back burner,' but
off the stove completely ... The Court should reject Toyota's
plan and its call for incessant delay."
In May the judge ruled that plaintiffs arguing they lost
money because Toyota failed to disclose or repair problems that
caused their cars to surge forward unexpectedly could move
forward with their claims.
But in a setback for plaintiffs the following month, Selna
ruled that Toyota owners outside California who seek to recover
losses from their vehicles' value cannot pursue their claims
under California law. California consumer protection laws are
more favorable for plaintiffs than those of most other states.
The case is In re Toyota Motor Corp Unintended Acceleration
Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
10-ml-02151.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; Editing by Gary Hill)