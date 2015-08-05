Lexus plans a second 'flagship' model, hints at large SUV

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 5 Toyota Motor Corp's
Lexus brand is planning to launch a second
top-of-the-line "flagship" model to accompany a new generation
of its LS sedan, the head of the brand's U.S. operations told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We need a flagship. It doesn't have to be a sedan," Jeff
Bracken, Lexus division general manager, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
Bracken noted the success of luxury sport utility vehicles
such as Tata Motors' Land Rover brand, the Cadillac
Escalade from General Motors Co and large SUVs coming
from the German luxury automakers.
