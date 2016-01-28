Toyota to decide on buying out rest of Daihatsu on Friday -Jiji

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
TOKYO Jan 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd will decide at board meetings on Friday if Toyota will make the Japanese minivehicle maker a wholly owned subsidiary, Jiji news agency reported.
Toyota on Wednesday said it was considering buying out the rest of Daihatsu, in which the world's largest automaker owns a 51.2 percent stake. Buying out the rest of Daihatsu would cost Toyota roughly $3 billion.
Full control of Daihatsu could help Toyota leverage the lower-cost brand better and cut procurement costs for Daihatsu, which was the weakest link in the Toyota group last year. The group also includes the Toyota and Lexus brands and truck maker Hino Motors. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.