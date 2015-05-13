UPDATE 3-Toyota, Mazda announce "engagement" via long-term partnership

* To seek broad collaboration, including in environment and
safety
* Toyota chief says his company can learn a lot from Mazda
* Toyota, Mazda chiefs say tie-up not aimed at scale
* Automakers already cooperate in tech, manufacturing
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, May 13 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and Mazda Motor Corp announced a long-term partnership
that would go beyond project-based tie-ups in an industry where
rivals are increasingly turning to each other for help.
Automakers worldwide are joining forces to cut costs by
building scale and spreading the load of heavy investments in
new technologies.
While Toyota and Mazda said they hoped to collaborate across
a broad range of fields including environmental and advanced
safety technologies, they stressed that their link-up was also
aimed at learning from each other to make more appealing cars.
"It's not at all about scale, or something that can be seen
or measured," Toyota President Akio Toyoda told a news
conference on Wednesday, likening the tie-up to an "engagement".
"We think we have a lot to learn from Mazda," he said,
noting the smaller automaker had won many prestigious Car of the
Year awards, unlike Toyota.
The deal is a ringing endorsement for Mazda, a second-tier
Japanese automaker whose spending on research on development is
a tenth of Toyota's but which has won over fans with its sporty,
design-conscious cars powered by its Skyactiv series of
fuel-efficient engines and vehicle architecture.
TOYOTA'S AMBITIONS
Toyoda and his Mazda counterpart, Masamichi Kogai,
sidestepped questions about whether a capital alliance could be
on the horizon.
"I won't talk about the hypothetical," Toyoda said, while
Kogai said it wasn't part of Wednesday's agreement.
Nissan Motor Co, Japan's second-biggest automaker
behind Toyota, has an alliance with France's Renault SA
, the French company owning 43.4 percent of Nissan.
Already the world's top-selling automaker, Toyota is on a
mission, led by founding family chief Toyoda, to make cars that
consumers would want to buy for reasons other than dependability
and quality, which the brand has been known for.
Toyoda said he admired Mazda for succeeding in rebuilding
itself after a turbulent period that included financial
difficulties, which saw it come under the control of Ford Motor
Co, and then losing those ties when the U.S. giant itself
needed to cash out to shore up its finances.
Toyota and Mazda said they would set up a joint committee to
work out how to collaborate, and in what areas, in agreements
that would go "beyond the traditional framework of cooperation."
The two companies now have technology and manufacturing
tie-ups in which Mazda licenses gasoline-electric hybrid
technology from Toyota, and will soon start producing in Mexico
a small sedan based on the Mazda2, using its Skyactiv engine,
for Toyota's Scion youth brand.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)