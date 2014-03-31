BRIEF-Unifor expects unionization vote to start next Monday

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) -
* Canada's Unifor has filed application with the Ontario
labor relations board for certification to hold unionization
vote at Toyota plants
* Unifor president says expects vote to organize Toyota's
Canadian plants to happen next week
* Unifor says expects unionization vote to start next Monday
* If organization drive successful, Unifor says will move to
begin collective bargaining immediately
* Unifor says it is "absolutely confident" that it has
enough support for certification, says not strategic to announce
numbers
