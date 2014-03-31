版本:
Vote to unionize Toyota Canada plant could be soon -union source

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's largest private-sector union could file for certification with the labour board to hold an organization vote at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc assembly plants "anytime soon," a union source said on Monday.

"The next step for us to take would be filing an application for certification ... that might happen anytime soon," said a Unifor union source with knowledge of the process.

"If we filed today, the vote would be held next week." (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
