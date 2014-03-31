Vote to unionize Toyota Canada plant could be soon -union source

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's largest
private-sector union could file for certification with the
labour board to hold an organization vote at Toyota Motor
Manufacturing Canada Inc assembly plants "anytime
soon," a union source said on Monday.
"The next step for us to take would be filing an application
for certification ... that might happen anytime soon," said a
Unifor union source with knowledge of the process.
"If we filed today, the vote would be held next week."
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)