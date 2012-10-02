版本:
New Issue-Toyota Motor Credit sells $1.5 bln in notes

Oct 2 Toyota Motor Credit Corp on
Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TOYOTA 

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.25 PCT    MATURITY    10/5/2017  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.942   FIRST PAY    4/5/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.262 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/5/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 65 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS

