Toyota settles over disabled NUMMI workers in U.S.

* Toyota, GM plant began as joint venture in 1984
* California plant shut in 2010, after GM's 2009 pullout
* Plant was only Toyota factory with UAW representation
DETROIT, Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has
reached a $6 million settlement with former workers at the
shuttered California plant it once operated with General Motors
Co (GM.N).
The payment settles a lawsuit brought by workers who were
on medical leave when the San Francisco-area plant shut in
March 2010. They claimed they received smaller severance
payouts than Toyota offered other workers at the plant.
The settlement announced on Thursday represents one of the
last complications from Toyota's decision to close its only
U.S. plant where workers were represented by the United Auto
Workers union.
The Fremont, California plant opened in 1984 as a joint
venture between GM and Toyota. The factory was the first U.S.
plant for Toyota, and it gave GM a chance to study its Japanese
rival's vaunted lean manufacturing system.
The plant, called New United Motor Manufacturing Inc, or
NUMMI for short, closed eight months after the last GM car from
its defunct Pontiac brand rolled off the assembly line.
The settlement was reached between Toyota and the U.S.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
About 500 workers are expected to file and receive awards
from the settlement, which will be based on tenure and pay
scale, said Marcia Mitchell, an attorney with the EEOC.
Mitchell said many of the workers were injured on the job.
The payouts per worker will be worked out through the
formula agreed to by the company and the EEOC. After attorneys'
fees and other deductions, the awards will total about $5.3
million.
Dividing that amount by the 500 expected recipients would
lead to an average payout of about $10,500. But Mitchell
cautioned that the formula could yield a range of payouts.
The number of workers who get payouts depends on how many
apply.
For 25 years, the NUMMI plant was operated by Toyota and
GM. In its last year, Toyota made its small Corolla sedan and
its small pickup truck Tacoma at NUMMI, and GM produced the
Pontiac Vibe there. Pontiac was one of four brands that GM
dropped or sold as it restructured after its 2009 bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan)