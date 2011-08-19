UPDATE 1-US workers at closed Toyota plant reach settlement

* Toyota, GM plant began as joint venture in 1984

* California plant shut in 2010, after GM's 2009 pullout

* Plant was only Toyota factory with UAW representation (Adds details of settlement, Toyota statement)

DETROIT, Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and the joint venture plant it operated with General Motors Co (GM.N) have reached a $6 million settlement with former workers at the now-shuttered California factory.

The payment settles a lawsuit brought by workers who were on medical leave when the San Francisco-area plant shut in March 2010. They claimed they received smaller severance payouts than other workers received.

The settlement announced on Thursday represents one of the last complications from Toyota's decision to close its only U.S. plant where workers were represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The Fremont, California, plant opened in 1984 as a joint venture between GM and Toyota. The factory was the first auto manufacturing plant in the United States for Toyota, and it gave GM a chance to study its Japanese rival's vaunted lean manufacturing system.

Toyota vehicles continued to be produced at the plant for about eight months after the last GM car from its defunct Pontiac brand rolled off the assembly line.

The $6 million settlement was reached between the joint venture, known as New United Motor Manufacturing Inc, better known as NUMMI, Toyota, and the workers.

Separately, claims of discrimination against NUMMI were also settled with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC had found in June 2010 that NUMMI discriminated against the disabled workers.

Toyota contributed $2.2 million toward the settlement and NUMMI contributed $3.8 million, according to a settlement filed with a U.S. District Court in California.

About 500 workers are expected to file and receive awards from the settlement, which will be based on tenure and pay scale, said Marcia Mitchell, an attorney with the EEOC.

"While we do not believe Toyota is liable in respect to this lawsuit, we are pleased that all parties have reached a conclusion in this litigation," Toyota said in a statement.

The automaker also said it paid workers $280 million in severance packages before the plant closed.

Mitchell said many of the workers were injured on the job.

The payouts per worker will be worked out through the formula agreed to by the company and the EEOC. After attorneys' fees and other deductions, the awards will total about $5.3 million.

Dividing that amount by the 500 expected recipients would lead to an average payout of about $10,500. But Mitchell cautioned that the formula could yield a range of payouts.

For 25 years, the NUMMI plant was operated by Toyota and GM. In its last year, Toyota made its small Corolla sedan and its small pickup truck Tacoma at NUMMI, and GM produced the Pontiac Vibe there. Pontiac was one of four brands that GM dropped or sold as it restructured after its 2009 bankruptcy. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Matthew Lewis)