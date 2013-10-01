Toyota may cut 2014 output over sales tax hike - Nikkei

Oct 2 Toyota Motor Corp projected a
drop in 2014 domestic production, expecting sales to fall after
consumption tax is increased in April, business daily Nikkei
reported.
The Japanese government said on Tuesday that it will raise
the national sales tax to 8 percent in April from 5 percent. The
hike is part of a package agreed to last year by the previous
government and the two current ruling parties.
It is the first step in a doubling of the consumption tax -
similar to a goods-and-services tax in other countries - over
two years.
Toyota notified major parts suppliers of its projection of
an output of about 3 million vehicles next year - down by
350,000 cars from the planned output this year, Nikkei said.
The preliminary figure was estimated in August and Toyota
will finalize a revised plan by the year-end, the Japanese paper
reported.
Demand would likely increase, before the tax goes up, and
then fall from April, Nikkei said citing a senior Toyota
executive.