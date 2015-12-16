Toyota sees 2016 global sales flat

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise ahead of Trump inauguration
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
TOKYO Dec 16 Toyota Motor Corp said it expected group-wide global vehicle sales to stay flat in 2016 at 10.11 million vehicles, likely keeping it ahead of rivals Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co as the world's top-selling automaker.
Global sales at the group, which includes mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd , would likely total 10.10 million vehicles this year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Group-wide production is likely to rise about 1 percent to 10.20 million vehicles, Toyota said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Jan 20 American International Group Inc said it would pay $9.8 billion to National Indemnity Co, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to cover most of AIG's U.S. Commercial "long-tail exposures" for accidents that occurred in 2015 and prior.
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering