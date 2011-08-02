Toyota plans record global production in 2012-source

TOKYO Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp is looking to boost global production by 24 percent to a record 8.90 million vehicles in 2012 as it rushes to make up for output lost in the months after the March earthquake, a source with knowledge of the plan said.

Toyota told its suppliers of the plan on Tuesday, the source said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

The tally for 2012, which does not include units Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd , would exceed Toyota's peak production of 8.53 million vehicles in 2007, before the global economic crisis hammered demand for cars.

A Toyota spokesman declined to confirm the information, saying only that the automaker gives its suppliers guidelines for what to expect, but that it does not make those plans public.

The world's biggest automaker earlier revised up its global output plan for the 2011 calendar year by 350,000 vehicles to 7.15 million, citing a faster recovery of the supply chain than anticipated in early June.

For next year, Toyota's latest plan calls for Japanese production of 3.49 million vehicles, up from 2.79 million this year, and overseas output of 5.41 million, compared with plans for 4.36 million in 2011, the source said.

Of the overseas total for 2012, it plans to build 1.68 million vehicles in North America, 600,000 in Europe, 950,000 in China, 1.46 million in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and 720,000 elsewhere, the source said. (Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)