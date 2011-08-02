Toyota plans record global production in 2012-source

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp is
looking to boost global production by 24 percent to a record
8.90 million vehicles in 2012 as it rushes to make up for output
lost in the months after the March earthquake, a source with
knowledge of the plan said.
Toyota told its suppliers of the plan on Tuesday, the source
said, declining to be identified because the information is not
public.
The tally for 2012, which does not include units Daihatsu
Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd , would exceed
Toyota's peak production of 8.53 million vehicles in 2007,
before the global economic crisis hammered demand for cars.
A Toyota spokesman declined to confirm the information,
saying only that the automaker gives its suppliers guidelines
for what to expect, but that it does not make those plans
public.
The world's biggest automaker earlier revised up its global
output plan for the 2011 calendar year by 350,000 vehicles to
7.15 million, citing a faster recovery of the supply chain than
anticipated in early June.
For next year, Toyota's latest plan calls for Japanese
production of 3.49 million vehicles, up from 2.79 million this
year, and overseas output of 5.41 million, compared with plans
for 4.36 million in 2011, the source said.
Of the overseas total for 2012, it plans to build 1.68
million vehicles in North America, 600,000 in Europe, 950,000 in
China, 1.46 million in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and 720,000
elsewhere, the source said.
