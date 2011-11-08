REFILE-Toyota: to keep Japan output curbs until Nov 18

(Refiles to remove extraneous name from alert)

TOKYO Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would keep its Japanese production reduced until at least Nov. 18 due to a shortage of parts from flooded suppliers in Thailand.

A Toyota spokeswoman said lost output from the impact of Thai floods between Oct. 10 and Nov. 12 would total around 150,000 vehicles globally.