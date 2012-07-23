版本:
Toyota to get commercial vans from Peugeot for Europe

TOKYO, July 23 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would procure commercial vans from France's PSA Peugeot Citroen in an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal from mid-2013, selling them under its own brand in Europe.

Toyota and Peugeot have been longtime partners and operate a joint venture factory in the Czech Republic.

Peugeot Citroen's factories are struggling to reach capacity as demand falls off in crisis-hit Europe. Earlier this month, the carmaker announced 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.

