BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say launch delayed in Japan, not globally; clarifies headline to say launch is for plug-in Prius; clarifies model's original Japan launch in second paragraph)
TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it would delay the Japan launch of its plug-in Prius gasoline hybrid model to winter.
It had planned to start selling the car in Japan in autumn.
The automaker declined to give a reason for the delay.
A spokesman said it would reduce initial production of the model, although output would eventually pick up according to demand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.