Toyota: new Prius to be launched from year-end, starting in Japan

TOKYO, Sept 9 Toyota Motor Corp said it would launch the new Prius model in Japan at the end of 2015 and roll out the gasoline-electric hybrid car in other regions thereafter.

Unveiling the car in a world premiere in Las Vegas late on Tuesday, Toyota said the fourth-generation Prius boasts thermal efficiency of over 40 percent and "a huge boost in fuel economy", without specifying the mileage.

The Prius would be the first model to be built under the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) strategy, the automaker's new approach to developing vehicles to improve its cars' fuel efficiency, styling and other features partly by the use of more common components. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)