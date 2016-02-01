UPDATE 1-Toyota to stop Japan production for 1 week due to steel shortage

* To halt domestic auto production Feb. 8-13
* Steel shortage due to Aichi Steel plant fire
* Fire affects parts for engines, transmissions, chassis
(Adds comment from statement, shares, details on domestic
production)
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Feb 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Monday it would halt production at all car assembly plants in
Japan from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13 due to a steel shortage following
an explosion at a steel plant of one of its affiliates.
The world's biggest automaker said on Saturday a blast at an
Aichi Steel Corp plant on Jan. 8 had curbed production
of steel used in auto parts including engines, transmissions and
chassis. It gave no specifics on how car production would be
affected.
"Operations are scheduled to recommence on Feb. 15, and
vehicle production on lines outside Japan will not be
suspended," Toyota said in a statement.
Toyota said it was looking at options including asking Aichi
Steel to produce parts on alternate lines and procuring
specialised steel from other makers.
Late last week, it said it had enough inventory to keep the
factories running until Feb. 6.
Toyota shares rose 1.8 percent on Monday, tracking broad
market gains, as investors brushed off the announcement.
Toyota produced 4.0 million vehicles in Japan in 2015,
roughly 46 percent of which was exported.
It produced around 13,600 vehicles a day in December, up 10
percent from a year earlier, due in part to the start of
production of the latest Prius petrol hybrid.
The stoppage illustrates the risks of Toyota's
"just-in-time" inventory system, under which the company
receives parts several times a day according to requirements,
avoiding the need for excessive inventories.
A plant fire at an affiliate supplier brought domestic
production to a halt in 1997. Factories came back online around
five days later after Toyota corralled suppliers in its
close-knit "keiretsu" group and other firms to improvise systems
to come up with replacement parts.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by Chang-Ran
Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)