Toyota to return to normal production in Oct-Asahi

TOKYO, July 6 Toyota Motor Corp will return to unrestricted production in October, one month earlier than expected, as the last of the disrupted parts after the earthquake get restored, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

A Toyota spokeswoman said the situation was improving by the day, but that the cfirm had no official update to announce. Toyota still expects a full restoration in November, she said, with 30 critical parts still missing after the March 11 earthquake.

An October normalisation is in line with analysts' expectations. Nissan Motor Co has said it expects unrestricted production to return by October, and analysts have forecast a similar recovery schedule for Japan's top car makers.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)