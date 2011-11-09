Toyota tells parts makers aims to restore output early 2012 -source

TOKYO Nov 9 Toyota Motor Corp has told its parts suppliers it aims to return to normal production levels in Japan in early 2012, restoring output that has been hit by the impact of Thai floods, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

A Toyota spokeswoman declined to comment on the company's production plans.

The firm has halted production at its three plants in Thailand, its Southeast Asia production hub, since Oct. 10 after flooding affected suppliers, forcing it to reduce production domestically from Oct. 24, with output currently at 70 to 80 percent of planned levels.

Toyota aims to secure alternative parts supplies by the end of this year and boost output back to originally planned levels at the start of 2012, the source said.

The source added that Toyota was also looking at how it might be able to restore production at overseas plants at about the same pace as its recovery in domestic production. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Joseph Radford)