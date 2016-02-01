Toyota: Japan production to stop for week due to steel shortage

TOKYO Feb 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Monday it would halt production at all of its car assembly
plants in Japan from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13 due to a steel shortage
following an explosion at a steel plant operated by one of its
affiliates.
The world's biggest automaker said on Saturday a blast at an
Aichi Steel Corp plant on Jan. 8 had curbed production
of steel parts, but gave no specifics on how car production
would be affected. It said it had enough inventory to keep the
factories running until Feb. 6.
In a statement on Monday, Toyota said it plans to resume
output on Feb. 15 and keep the impact on production to a minimum
by procuring supply from Aichi Steel's substitute lines as well
as from other steel makers. Overseas production will not be
affected, it said.
