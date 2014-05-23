CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Toyota recalls 50,220 SUVs for seat belt problem

(Company corrects that the defect could result in the seat belt
not working properly, instead of air bag not working properly)
DETROIT May 23 Toyota Motor Corp is
recalling an estimated 50,220 Highlander sport utility vehicles
globally, most in the United States, for a software problem that
could result in the front passenger seat belt not working
properly.
The Japanese automaker said it was recalling the Highlander
and Highlander hybrid SUVs from model year 2014 to update
software in the air bag system that controls how the size of the
front-seat passenger is read.
A company spokeswoman said the air bag electronic control
unit's software is reading all passengers, regardless of their
actual size, as small occupants. That could result in the front
passenger not being protected by the seat belt with the
necessary force, possibly resulting in injury in a crash.
No reports of accidents, injuries or deaths related to this
issue have been received by Toyota.
The company will update the software in the air bag
electronic control unit.
Of the recalled SUVs, about 45,500 were sold in the United
States, about 3,400 in Canada, about 1,300 in Mexico and about
20 in Germany, the spokeswoman said on Friday.
On Thursday, Toyota recalled 466,000 vehicles globally, most
in the United States, for possible faulty brakes and loss of a
spare tire.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)