Toyota recalls 5,850 cars, mostly in U.S., for possible steering issue

DETROIT Nov 4 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it is recalling about 5,850 cars, most of them in the United States, for possible loss of steering control.

The Japanese automaker said it is recalling about 5,650 Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon and Avalon Hybrid cars from model year 2014 in the United States because the left front suspension lower arm could separate from a ball joint and cause the loss of steering control, which could increase the risk of an accident. The rest of the recalled cars were sold in Canada and the Middle East, a spokeswoman said.

Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

The company said dealers will replace the suspension arm at no cost and notification of the recall will begin in early December. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by James Dalgleish)
